Threat at Lake Howell High not credible, officials say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Rumors of an on-campus threat at Lake Howell High School this week are not credible, according to Seminole County Public Schools officials.

Administrators said Thursday that they plan to send out a message to parents and the campus community assuring them that the rumors had been investigated.

"We’re aware of rumors being spread about a student making threats to our campus. Please know that we have fully investigated this incident with law enforcement and there is no credible threat to our students or staff. School activities and programs are taking place as normal," the message from Principal Mike Kotkin read, in part.

Kotkin did not provide details on the exact nature of the hoax threat but said it should come as a reminder to parents to warn their children about the seriousness of making threats.

"Parents, please take this opportunity to speak with your children about the serious consequences that will occur for any student that makes false claims and to be mindful of what they say, post, and spread on social media," Kotkin wrote.

