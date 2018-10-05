Threat at University High School prompts extra security presence

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A threat found on a school-issued electronic device has prompted an extra security presence at University High School in Orange City on Friday, according to Volusia County Schools officials.

Principal Julian Jones sent a recorded message to parents about the incident Thursday night. He said the threat referenced "tomorrow" but it's unclear how long the message had been on the device.

"An investigation has been initiated with law enforcement to determine the origin of the message and determine if the threat is credible," Jones said. "No evidence has been discovered at this time to support the threat other than the message."

The exact nature of the threat was not provided.

Officials said operations on campus will be normal aside from the extra security presence. Parents will be notified if procedures change in any way.

"As always, we encourage you to speak with your children about the seriousness of making threats. Should anyone have information regarding this or any other threat, please notify the school and law enforcement immediately," Jones said.

