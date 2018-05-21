Threat made against St. Cloud Middle School

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A threat was made against St. Cloud Middle School this weekend, but police determined it was unfounded, officials with the School District of Osceola County said Sunday.

At no time were students or staff members ever in danger.

“(The) students involved will receive appropriate school discipline consequences and could face possible action by law enforcement,” the district said.

Authorities will be on campus Monday just as a precaution.

