Threats were made on social media before stabbing at park, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A teenage boy was stabbed while trying to break up a fight involving close to 10 people at Dewey Boster Park on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said one of the victims went to the park because his sister had been receiving threatening messages on social media telling her to go to the park to fight. When he arrived, multiple people got out of their vehicles and surrounded him, according to the report.

He said he didn't instigate the violence.

After the fight broke out, another teenage boy tried to break it up, records show.

Both boys were able to run away from the melee and then discovered they had both been stabbed, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the 15-year-old boy was in critical condition and a 17-year-old boy was also injured. They were both taken to hospitals, along with a 41-year-old woman who was hit while witnessing the altercation.

According to authorities, the people involved in the fight all knew each other.

A 16-year-old girl is facing two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

