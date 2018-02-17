Three arrested in connection with stabbing outside Melbourne restaurant

Lizzy's at 1301 E University Blvd in Melbourne, Fla. Police say at least 50 shots were fired near the soul food restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Photo: Google Maps)

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Three men were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a stabbing that occurred earlier in the week outside Lizzy’s restaurant in Melbourne, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

After identifying the men and conducting an investigation, Melbourne police along with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office GameOver Task Force arrested them in the Kaiser University parking lot on Babcock Street about 3 p.m. Friday.

Police said the men were involved in a stabbing that occurred outside the restaurant Monday afternoon when the victim was approached by a group of then-unknown individuals. A retaliatory shooting involving 50 gunshots occurred at the restaurant on University Boulevard on Tuesday evening, police said. Nobody was hit by gunfire in the incident.

Officers identified the men who were arrested Friday as Kinte Brooks, Tyriq Coger and Zaquel Perry. They are each facing attempted murder charges. The victim in the case was in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Officers don't know just how many suspects were involved with the second attack, which occurred about 7 p.m. Tuesday, but Gillespie said a vehicle pulled up to the scene and several men in a light-colored, four-door sedan approached a crowd outside the restaurant. They then fired from two handguns and a long-gun at the crowd outside the building.

Police are also looking to see if the two attacks are related to a drive-by shooting that was reported near U.S. 1 and Main Street on Thursday afternoon in which nobody was injured.

