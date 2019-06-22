Three arrested, one at large after Osceola County pursuit

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Three suspects are in custody and a fourth is at large following a pursuit on U.S. 27 on Friday night.

Officers identified a 2019 Toyota Camry as stolen out of the Orlando area. Officials began to follow the stolen car southbound on U.S. 27.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver made a sudden U-turn and headed north.

During the pursuit, one officer was able to successfully use a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

According to authorities, the four suspects left the vehicle and fled on foot.

With the help of multiple units, three of the fleeing suspects were quickly aprehended.

"The Haines City Police Department was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol in arresting Darius Anderson, 21, and Vaschon Walker, Jr., 18, of Orlando and Courtney Blake Jr., 23, of Deltona," the Haines City Police Department said.

According to authorities, Anderson shoved an officer during the chase in an attempt to get away but was ultimately apprehended.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office's air and drone units helped officials on the ground catch Anderson in a small body of water as Walker and Blake were arrested immediately.

During interviews with the suspects, Anderson provided a false name to officers.

"This was a textbook pursuit, and our officer did a great job waiting for the appropriate time to PIT this vehicle off the interstate and make sure no one else was put in harm's way," Chief Jim Elensky said. "Our law enforcement partners in Polk, Osceola County and with the FHP were instrumental in making these arrests in a timely fashion. Unfortunately, we do still have one suspect on the loose, and we're looking for the public's help in getting him into custody as soon as possible."

The three men arrested will face charges of grand theft auto, aggravated battery and resisting without violence. Anderson is also being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and providing a false name.

Deaundre Ware, 24, remains at large and faces numerous charges, including grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing to elude, battery and resisting arrest.

