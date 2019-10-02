Three new markets coming to The Milk District

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three new Milk Mart events are coming to The Milk District this fall and winter season, offering residents the chance to score locally made goods.

The Lazy Sunday the 13th Halloween Market will take place Oct. 13. It will feature costume and jewelry vendors. People and pets are encouraged to come in costumes.

The Lazy Saturgays Small Business Saturday Market is scheduled for Nov. 30 and features LGBTQ+ small businesses, artists and vendors to help you start your holiday shopping. This market is sponsored by Watermark and includes queer community resources.

Lazy Shopper Holiday Market on Dec. 22 will be a good option for last-minute gift shopping. There will be vendors, food trucks, live music and other holiday fun for the whole family.

Artisans both in and around Orlando will offer a variety of handmade and vintage goods for the holiday season.

Milk Mart takes place on the 2400 block of East Robinson Street. Vendors and sponsors for market events are still being accepted. For more information, visit TheMilkDistrict.org.

