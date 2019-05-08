3 friends celebrate 100+ birthdays

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Workers at a Pennsylvania retirement home threw a big celebration for three women, all of whom are over the age of 100.

The women have more than 300 years of life experience combined.

Rosemary Carey is turning 102, her roommate Dorothy Bingaman recently turned 104 and on Sunday, their friend Emma Quimby will celebrate her 105th birthday.

The women say the secret to living a long life involves eating healthy and being the best you can be each day.

