Tickets for 'Les Miserable' in Orlando go on sale Friday

PHOTO CREDIT: Brittnei Krafzig

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tickets for "Les Miserables" shows in Orlando at the Walt Disney Theater go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tickets for the show will start at $44.50.

The show will be running in Orlando from Oct. 22 through Oct. 27.

Here's how you can purchase tickets:

You can buy tickets online at dr.phillipscenter.org.

You can buy tickets over the phone by calling 844-513-2014.

You can buy tickets at the box office at the Dr. Phillips Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

Fans who buy tickets over the phone or online are subject to handling fees.

