Tim Tebow celebrates happily-ever-after engagement at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Hey, Tim Tebow: You just got engaged, what are you going to do now?
The former University of Florida quarterback's answer: Go to Disney World.
Tebow and his new fiancee, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, spent Friday in Walt Disney World Resort after announcing their engagement Thursday via Instagram.
Photos and a video posted on Disney's official blog show Tebow and Nel-Peters riding the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride, posing with Cinderella and Prince Charming and strolling through the park.
Tebow's family, who live near Jacksonville, also spent the day with the couple. It was Nel-Peters' first visit.
"It’s special being able to celebrate here at Walt Disney World with her family and my family,” Tebow told the blog. “Every day with her is more than I could have ever wished for.”
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.