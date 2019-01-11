Tim Tebow celebrates happily-ever-after engagement at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Hey, Tim Tebow: You just got engaged, what are you going to do now?

The former University of Florida quarterback's answer: Go to Disney World.

Tebow and his new fiancee, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, spent Friday in Walt Disney World Resort after announcing their engagement Thursday via Instagram.

Photos and a video posted on Disney's official blog show Tebow and Nel-Peters riding the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride, posing with Cinderella and Prince Charming and strolling through the park.

(Credit: WDW photographer Kent Phillips)

Tebow's family, who live near Jacksonville, also spent the day with the couple. It was Nel-Peters' first visit.

"It’s special being able to celebrate here at Walt Disney World with her family and my family,” Tebow told the blog. “Every day with her is more than I could have ever wished for.”

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.