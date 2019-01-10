Tim Tebow gets engaged to Miss Universe

Sorry ladies, Tim Tebow is now off the market.

Tebow shared photos of the proposal to 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on his Instagram account.

The post from the former Florida Gators quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner said, “Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

People magazine reports Tebow, 31, popped the question with a 7.25-carat solitaire ring at sunset on his family's farm outside Jacksonville.

Nel-Peters, 23, is a South African model and was crowned Miss Universe and Miss South Africa in 2017. She also posted about the engagement Thursday, saying "Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all!

Congratulations to the happy couple!

News 6 mobile app viewers can click here to see Tebow's Instagram post.

