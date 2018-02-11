Timber Creek High School teacher had meth in wallet, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A high school teacher was walking around downtown with an open container of alcohol and methamphetamine in his wallet earlier this month, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said they approached 31-year-old Justin Martineau, a teacher at Timber Creek High School, around 11:20 p.m. Feb. 2 as he was walking near Church Street with an open Yuengling beer in his hand.

During a search, police found a blunt inside a metal cigarette holder in Martineau's pocket, a vape pen with suspected hash oil inside and a small plastic baggie with a powdery substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine, in his wallet, according to the affidavit.

Martineau was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis, possession of tetrahydrocannabinol and having an open container of alcohol. He has since bonded out of the Orange County Jail.

Timber Creek High School's principal said on the school's Facebook page that the arrest is not directly related to anything that happened at the school.

"Please know we take all allegations very seriously and there is a law enforcement investigation underway," Principal Kelly Paduano said. "During the investigation, the employee will be relieved of duty and will not be on campus. The safety of our students is a top priority. Please do not hesitate to contact me at the school with any concerns or questions."

Martineau is listed as a social studies teacher on the school's website.

