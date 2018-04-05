Timeshare owner says she's paying for property that's been closed since Hurricane Irma

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Karen Speziale is frustrated that she's shelling out hundreds of dollars but can't use her timeshare or its facilities because it's closed for repairs.

"It makes me feel broke," Speziale said.

Speziale pays $800 every other year to spend one week in a studio unit at the Grand Seas Resort. Speziale, who lives in Ormond Beach bought the timeshare because she likes to swim.

"I'm on a transplant list for a kidney and I would like to use the facilities to be able to swim. We're allowed to use the facilities when we're not staying there," she said.

But Speziale said she hasn't been able to use the resort since September, when it was damaged by Hurricane Irma. She's also frustrated because management is being vague about when the property will re-open.

"We're not getting any answers on when they're going to open. They keep changing the dates but no information's been sent to us, nobody has a clue," she said.

On Feb. 14, Speziale said she received an email from the company, Exploria Resorts, that explained the damage to the roof, unit windows and electronics. The company also recommended owners to transfer their reservations to one of their other locations, which Speziale said would not work out.

"I have to stay close to Halifax Hospital," she said. "Why are we not opening when they keep telling us and why does it keep getting pushed back?"

Management told News 6 they are promptly notifying owners via email. Their last update was on March 23, which is posted on their website. They also stressed to be working around the clock to not only fix but remodel and upgrade the rooms. However, they could not pinpoint an exact date on when the work will be finished.

Speziale said that explanation does not answer her questions.

"I just don't think we should be held responsible for something we're not getting," she said.

News 6 called and left a message with the corporate office to find out why owners are paying fees while the resort is under construction, and have yet to hear back.



