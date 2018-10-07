Tips lead to arrest of hit-and-run suspect in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police were able to catch the suspect behind a hit-and-run accident that happened last month thanks to an anonymous Crimeline tip, according to Titusville police.

Police said they arrested 34-year-old Alexander Edward Birmingham, of Titusville, on Saturday after he hit a female bicyclist and kept on driving outside of the Cumberland Farms convenience store on Sept. 12. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance photos were released to the public, and Titusville police said that led to many tips through an anonymous tip line, which helped identify Birmingham.

Police said that Birmingham is being held at Brevard County Jail on $1000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.