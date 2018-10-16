Tips and a suspect's own words lead to an arrest in Sorrento slaying

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - With the help from Crimeline tips, witnesses and detective work, authorities in Lake County have arrested a 42-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Douglas Devitt, 42, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder for the Aug. 31 slaying of 52-year-old Carlos 'Ghost" Castillo.

According to the arrest affidavit, authorities responded to a Sorrento home on Carroll Avenue after 911 callers reported a man banging on the door saying he had been shot. A witness told deputies the victim was at the front door asking his killer, "Please, don't shoot me anymore."

The victim was taken to Waterman Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and he died there just after midnight on Sept 1.

Detectives said they were contacted by someone who said they were "a concerned citizen" who said told authorities they had overheard Devitt talking about a "Mexican screaming, 'Stop shooting,'" and Devitt had told the informant he "had to do it or be killed" himself, according to the report. Another witness said that after the shooting, Devitt got in their car and said, "I shot that guy in the face."

During an interview, Devitt told detectives that Castillo was his drug supplier and he thought Castillo had been lowballing the price of the drugs in order to sell his supplies faster.

Deputies said that, in the days after the shooting, Devitt told several witnesses he had shot Castillo and he was also seen by at least three people with the murder weapon-- a .22 -caliber revolver.

Another witness said Devitt told them he owed Castillo money and that he would "have to get him" before Castillo "gets me."

Devitt was arrested on a warrant Sunday. He remains held without bail in the Lake County Jail.

