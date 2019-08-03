Tires slashed on 2 DeLand patrol cars

DELAND, Fla. - The tires of two DeLand patrol cars were slashed, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police said four other cars had their tires slashed.

Investigators said the cars were parked in the DeLand Police Department auxiliary lot across from the main department building.

Authorities said the tires were slashed over the night of Aug. 1.

Officers said anyone with information about similar incidents or this case is asked to call police at 386-626-7426.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.