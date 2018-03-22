Authorities investigate suspicious device found at Titusville High School

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning after a suspicious device was found on campus, authorities said.

Titusville police said around 8:30 a.m. that students and teachers at the the school, located at 150 Terrier Trail, were being escorted to safety as the device was investigated.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad was clearing campus after it was temporarily shut down, police said.

Traffic was moving slowly along U.S. Highway 1, South Washington Avenue and Harrison Street as the evacuation was underway.

Details about the device or where on campus it was found were not immediately released.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

