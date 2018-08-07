Titusville man charged with 348 felony counts of child porn

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville man was arrested last week by Port Saint Lucie police and charged with 348 felony counts involving child pornography.

Aaron Williams, 28, was arrested by police Thursday. According to his arrest warrant, Williams lived off of US Highway 1 in Titusville, but police allege he committed his crimes while living at a house in Port Saint Lucie.

Investigators said the file sharing website Dropbox notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of an account sharing inappropriate images of children last December. The tip was then sent to Port Saint Lucie law enforcement.

Police wrote in the warrant that investigators were able to get Williams' email address, cellphone number and banking information from his Dropbox account.

Investigators said they spoke with Williams on the phone in May after six months of investigating him. However, when the detective showed up at his house for an agreed interview the next day, Williams was nowhere to be found.

Port Saint Lucie police said Williams' online storage accounts contained hundreds of videos and images showing inappropriate material of children.

In 2014, according to Williams' search warrant, he was questioned by deputies about a sexual texting relationship with a minor. Investigators said in that instance, Williams admitted to having pictures of underage girls on his phone, but deleted them. At the time, the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office was unable to retrieve the images from the phone.

Williams is being held on $3,442,500 bail.

