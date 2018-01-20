Titusville man flees after stabbing mother, stepfather, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Heavy law enforcement activity was reported in the Titusville area Saturday morning as authorities apprehended a man wanted for stabbing his mother and stepfather, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's Office vehicles, including a crime scene unit, were gathered at the Intercoastal Estates Mobile Home and RV Park on North Washington Avenue, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. Law enforcement vehicles were also seen in the area of Garden Street and Singleton Avenue.

Robert Jaron Hamm, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear said.

Deputies responded to the 1400 block of North U.S. 1 about 4:45 a.m. A woman outside the home said she had been stabbed by her son, who she said was inside with her husband. Deputies found the husband inside, also injured, but Hamm had fled.

Brevard County Fire Rescue took both to a hospital. They were in serious condition, Goodyear said.

Titusville police assisted in the search for Hamm and found him in the area of Jay Jay Road and Snowy Egret Drive, Goodyear said. He was taken into custody.

Parrish Medical Center spokeswoman Natalie Sellers told Florida Today that the hospital took some precautions this morning because of the police activity happening near the campus, located at 951 N. Washington Ave. The hospital limited access to the hospital to its main and emergency room entrances. As of 9:50 a.m., operations were back to normal, Sellers said.

Anyone with more information on this domestic incident can call Agent Cynthia Young of the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 321-633-8419.

