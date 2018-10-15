Titusville man dies after holding onto moving truck, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man was killed Monday morning when he attempted to hold onto a truck as it was driving away and was hit by the truck's trailer, Titusville police said.

Officials with the Titusville Police Department said Shane Laimont Hutchinson, 38, of Titusville was walking near South Robins Avenue and Pine Street when he approached the truck. For an unknown reason, Hutchinson held onto the driver's door as the vehicle was pulling away and he was struck by the trailer the truck was towing, police said.

The driver called police after leaving the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. No further information was provided.

