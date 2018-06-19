Titusville motorcyclist killed in crash on U.S. 1

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 59-year-old Titusville motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a traffic crash involving a car, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The collision happened about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Jay Jay Road in Titusville.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident took place after the driver of a 2018 Honda – identified as Jo Kerr, 81, - was stopped in the westbound lanes of Jay Jay Road.

Troopers said Wallace Ayers, of Titusville, was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when Kerr attempted to make a left turn to go southbound on the highway. Instead, Kerr turned into the path of Ayers’ motorcycle, troopers said, with the front of the motorcycle colliding with the Honda’s rear.

Ayers was thrown from his motorcycle. He was later pronounced dead at Parrish Hospital. Kerr, who was wearing her seatbelt, was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

