Titusville police arrest 60-year-old man for first-degree murder, arson

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police arrested 60-year-old Barrett Antoine Bickers Tuesday on arson charges.

Officers say Bickers intentionally lit a campsite on fire, almost burning a camper, according to a news release.

Authorities responded to a fire Oct. 4 around 10:30 p.m. in a wooded area near the 4200 block of Hopkins Avenue. They say that's where a camper was sleeping when the campsite was lit on fire. The camper was able to escape before the fire consumed his area.

Witnesses told investigators the campsite fire was intentionally set by Bickers, according to a Titusville Police Department release.

Officers found Bickers Tuesday morning and took him into custody without incident.

Bickers was booked into the Brevard County jail is being held without bond. The 60-year-old is facing multiple charges including malicious burning of land, first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree arson.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.