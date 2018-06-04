Titusville Amber Alert canceled weeks after report of girl being shoved in SUV

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police announced Monday that an area Amber Alert has been canceled due to lack of evidence in an investigation that began when a woman reported that she saw a teenage girl being shoved into an SUV.

The Amber Alert was issued on May 15 after a witness reported a possible abduction in the area of Barna Avenue and Kings Court.

"A girl was just walking down the street and this car stopped and pulled her into the car and she was screaming and they drove off. I'm not even sure what kind of car it was, it was so fast," the woman told a 911 operator.

The woman described the vehicle as a charcoal-colored SUV and said the girl appeared to be 12 to 15 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with dreadlocks and one blonde stripe in her hair, reports show.

Police said no girl matching the description had been reported missing in the area, but officials did investigate a possible connection to a missing child case in Miami. The girl in that case, 17-year-old Diana Bellegarde, bore a striking similarity to the composite sketch.

Bellegarde has since been found safe.

"The Titusville Police Department wishes to thank the community for their support with this investigation," authorities said in a news release.

