Titusville police conduct death investigation after dog walker finds body

CNN Image

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police officers are conducting an investigation after a body was found Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a dead body Saturday after the body of an adult male was found lying in a drainage ditch on South Street just north of Fox Lake Road.

The body was discovered by a person walking their dog, officials said.

According to authorities, the death remains under investigation.

Officials have not released a cause of death. Further details will be released when investigators conclude the investigation.

Stay with News 6 for updates to this developing story.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.