Titusville police detective on paid leave after video shows him punching suspect

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville police detective has been placed on paid administrative leave after a video of a recent arrest posted on social media called into question the detective's use of force, officials with the police department said.

In the video posted on Facebook, two detectives with the department's Special Investigations Section, or VICE, are seen arresting Amari Hair, 20, of Titusville, on drug possession charges. While the detectives are attempting to place handcuffs on Hair, one of the detectives allegedly punches him in the face, according to conversations overheard on the video:

“You punched me in my face,” Hair says.



“Yes, I did,” the detective responds.

Titusville police did not release the name of the detective placed on leave, but said the department will be "transparent in our findings" after its Internal Affairs Investigation is complete.

"Upon seeing the video, members of command staff at the police department immediately removed the detective from his duties and placed him on leave so that a due process investigation can be completed on the use of force during the arrest," according to a statement from the police department.

Hair is charged with possession of heroin and hydromorphone.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.