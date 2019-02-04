Titusville police investigate shooting; victim turned up at hospital

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police were investigating reports of a gunshot victim who turned up for emergency treatment at a local hospital.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports officers responded to the hospital at about 2 p.m. Sunday, said Amy Matthews, spokeswoman for the Titusville Police Department.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was self-transported to the hospital," Matthews said. "Investigators have determined that it did not occur at the hospital," she added. Matthews would not identify the medical facility.

Officers secured the hospital and an investigation is ongoing. The patient's condition was not immediately available.

