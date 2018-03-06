Titusville police to discuss investigation into violent arrest

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Officials from the Titusville Police Department will host a news conference Tuesday evening to provide an update on an internal affairs investigation into a video that appeared to show a detective punching a suspect.

After video showing the arrest of Amari Nicholas Hair started circulating on Facebook and other social media platforms, officials from the Titusville Police Department announced that the detective seen in the video would be placed on paid administrative leave.

Detective Bernd wrote in an arrest report from December that Hair was reaching for his waistband and refused to obey orders.

“You punched me in my face,” Hair says in the video.

“Yes, I did,” Bernd replies.

Titusville Police Department officials said in December that they would be transparent during the course of the internal affairs investigation.

"Upon seeing the video, members of command staff at the police department immediately removed the detective from his duties and placed him on leave so that a due process investigation can be completed on the use of force during the arrest," according to a statement from the police department.

Titusville Police Chief John Lau will discuss the results of that investigation during a news conference beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday. That news conference will be streamed in the media player above.

Hair was charged with possession of heroin and hydromorphone that detectives said were found in his underwear. He was treated at Parrish Medical Center before being booked into the Brevard County Detention Center.

