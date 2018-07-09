Titusville residents want deteriorating road repaired

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Cracked and crumbling, Kirby Drive is so soft it almost feels like you’re walking in a bounce house.

That’s nothing to joke about to people who live on the deteriorating street. Residents include motorcycle riders and people with disabilities, such as Michael Ellixson.

“As you can see, I’m bouncing around pretty good,” the brittle bone disease patient said.

The disease stunted Ellixson’s growth.The 67-year-old man is 3 feet, 10 inches tall and depends on a wheelchair.

He said when parked cars block the sidewalk, he has to get around on the street.

His neighbor Darlene Stone points out that due to heavy rain, the street is getting worse.

“This is not safe,” Stone said. “It never continuously dries and when we did have the dry season, we asked them to come and repave the road.”

Stone said she was told by the city that the road could not be repaired until 2021.

Since Stone and Ellixson contacted News 6, they said the city has been patching their potholes.

“They just put a Band-Aid on it,” Ellixson said about maintenance.

The city’s deputy director of public works said once the water finally recedes, the road will be repaired and not patched.

The city said repavement could happen as soon as next week, depending on the weather.

“Just come out and take an honest look at it and say, ‘This road needs to be totally repaved,’” Ellixson said.

