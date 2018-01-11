Titusville restaurant worker beaten, business robbed

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police continue to search for the person who robbed a popular soul food restaurant overnight and used a shotgun to beat a worker.

The incident happened about 9:24 p.m. Wednesday at Loyd Have Mercy, 3434 S. Washington Ave. Police reported that at least one robber got into the store, striking a worker in the head with a shotgun and ordering him to the floor. No shots were fired.

Police said the bandit then took the worker’s wallet and the bank deposit, reports show. The worker, bleeding from being beaten, then managed to call 9-1-1 as the bandit fled the scene.

Police arrived within minutes and conducted a search of the area. Police dogs were also used in the hunt for any suspects. No arrests were made.

