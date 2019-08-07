Titusville teen charged with murder of grandfather after fight over TV

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man found unresponsive in a Hazelwood Court driveway Monday night has since died of his injuries, according to Titusville police.

News 6 partner Florida Today, citing police, reported that a teenager, originally charged with aggravated battery, now faces second-degree murder charges in the death of his 69-year-old grandfather late Tuesday night, police said.

Police said Stuart Womack, 17, severely beat his grandfather, William Womack, after an argument, leaving the older man with severe internal injuries.

Police said the teen threw several objects at his grandfather, including a jar full of pennies, a glass bottle, motor oil bottles and a bottle of detergent, after an argument over watching TV.

The boy then poked and slashed at his grandfather with a large kitchen knife, causing lacerations to his head and arm, police said. He threw a hammer at his unconscious grandfather on the ground multiple times, according to an arrest report.

Officers attempted CPR on William Womack before he was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Titusville investigators said Stuart Womack is being held at a state juvenile detention facility.

