'Today is a sad day, it's not the end": Diocese of Orlando reacts to Notre Dame fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - Father Chris Dorsey, with the Diocese of Orlando said the catholic community will rally to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

"Our spirituality and our Lord will help us to make it what it once was in beautiful splendor," Dorsey said.

The cathedral caught on fire during a $6.8 million renovation project.

“Today is a sad day, it’s not the end," Dorsey said.

Investigators do not know at this time what caused the fire.

Dorsey said the beauty of Notre Dame will continue.

“We suffer with Christ, but we look forward to the resurrection to what is to come,” he said.

The spire of the cathedral has been destroyed in the fire.

"Today is a tragic day for us, we're very saddened to hear about the news at the cathedral. Notre Dame is our lady, our beloved lady. It has been there for centuries. it has been through wars, revolutions, it has seen a lot of damage through the years and through it all it has weathered the storms of all of that," Archivist for the Diocese of Orlando Renae Bennett said.

Bennett said she immediately started praying for all of those impacted by the fire when she saw the news.

"When I first saw it, I was horrified. I felt my heart just stop," she said.

Firefighters are currently inside and outside the cathedral as they attempt to put the fire out, according to a report from the Associated Press.

