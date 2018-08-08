Toddler's family demands change after day care death

ORLANDO, Fla. - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a 3-year-old who died inside a hot day care van one year ago.

Orlando police investigators said Myles Hill was left inside the van that belonged to Little Miracle Academy for 11 hours at temperatures that likely reached 144 degrees.

"No mother should have to bury her son," said Chiel Banks, Myles' mother.

Banks and a group of her family lit candles and held pictures remembering the toddler Tuesday night.

As they sang hymns in their front yard, Banks and Myles' grandmother said something needs to change.

"We need to do something not only for Myles, but for everybody’s kids," said Brenda Watts, Myles' grandmother. "Since Myles has been gone, more kids have been left (in) vans."

"I think we need to get some cameras on the vans," Banks said. "We need to make to sure the vans are secure. We need to make sure they have water or snack packs or something."

Some legislators agreed.

After Myles' death last year, Orlando state Rep. Linda Stewart introduced a bill in Tallahassee that would have mandated alarms in day care vans.

According to the state House website, the bill did not make it out of the transportation committee.

The day care worker charged with Myles' death is free on bond.

Deborah St. Charles faces a hearing Friday to determine if she is competent enough to stand trial.

Banks said what happened to her son may have been a mistake.

"You need to pay for your mistake, because at the end of the day, we all know mistakes deserve the consequence behind it," she said. "Pay for your mistake."

