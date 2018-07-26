'Told you don't play with me:' Markeith Loyd texted pregnant ex after fatal shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - About 10 minutes after fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Markeith Loyd texted the 24-year-old pregnant mother telling her that he hoped she wouldn't "make it," according to documents from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The evidence was found on Sade Dixon's cellphone as authorities were investigating her death. Dixon was fatally shot at about 9:13 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2016 outside her family's home in the Pine Hills area. Her brother, 26-year-old Ronald Stewart, also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Text messages between Dixon and Loyd on her phone show that around 8:20 p.m. that same night, the two were arguing about Loyd being at a club with other women.

"I was trying to reach out to you but you was doing you or wanted me to think that.. and I was at the club by my damn self not them girls or the dude they was with who was smoking that I know," Loyd texted Dixon at 8:45 p.m., according to records.

Loyd immediately followed that up with another text.

"Yes I been mad and in my feelings so instead of doing other (expletive) I started to flirt so anything else I ain't did (expletive).. all you had to do was answer my calls but you was doing you," the text read.

Authorities said that between that text and the next one, Loyd went to confront Dixon at her family's home and shot her during an argument.

"Don't know if you go make it hope you don't, told you don't play with me and you went and got a gun on me instead of talking to me so you wanted it when all I ever wanted was to talk now we playing the price," Loyd texted Dixon at 9:24 p.m.

Included in the supplemental report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office was also information obtained during an interview with one of Dixon's friends. During that interview, the woman said that she video chatted with Dixon in November 2016 and Dixon's face was bruised because Loyd had just pistol whipped her, the report said.

That incident was before Dixon moved back into her family's home on Dec. 10, 2016 -- three days before her death -- because Loyd bit her on the back during a fight, according to Loyd's arrest warrant.

Loyd's arrest came on Jan. 17, 2017, more than a week after authorities said he fatally shot Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton as she tried to apprehend him at a John Young Parkway Walmart.

He's charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Dixon and Clayton as well as a slew of other charges related to his manhunt and capture.

