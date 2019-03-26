News

Tourists robbed at gunpoint at Orlando Days Inn, deputies search for suspect

Victims' phones, wallets, credit cards, cash and passports were taken

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies need your help in assisting them in identifying a man accused of robbing two tourists at gunpoint at the Orlando Days Inn on the 2500 block of West 33rd Street.

The victims were robbed at 11:40 p.m. on March 25 right after they checked into the motel.

If anyone recognizes the suspect you are asked to call police at 800-423-8477.

If anyone recognizes the suspect you are asked to call police at 800-423-8477.

 

