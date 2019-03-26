Tourists robbed at gunpoint at Orlando Days Inn, deputies search for suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies need your help in assisting them in identifying a man accused of robbing two tourists at gunpoint at the Orlando Days Inn on the 2500 block of West 33rd Street.

The victims were robbed at 11:40 p.m. on March 25 right after they checked into the motel.

The cellphones, wallets, credit cards and passports of the victims were taken.

If anyone recognizes the suspect you are asked to call police at 800-423-8477.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

