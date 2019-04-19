Tourists robbed at gunpoint outside International Drive hotel, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Brazilian tourist visiting Orlando with her family was robbed at gunpoint outside an International Drive hotel, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Sonesta Suites around midnight Monday in reference to an armed robbery.

The victim said through a translator that she was with her husband and daughter when they were approached by three men, one of whom pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse, the report said.

The gunman had dreadlocks and was wearing a light blue shirt and a hat, according to authorities. All three men were estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old.

A witness said he heard the woman scream and saw a gray Volkswagen Jetta speeding out of the area with its lights off, the report said.

On Friday, deputies released a sketch of the accused gunman. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 19-34598.

