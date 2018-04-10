'Toy Story 4' to hit theaters in 2019

LOS ANGELES - It's official: Woody, Buzz and the gang are heading back to the big screen.

Disney-Pixar's latest installment of the "Toy Story" franchise is set to hit theaters June 21, 2019.

Josh Cooley, co-director of "Toy Story 4," made the announcement on Twitter. The picture shows the No. 4 in the classic "Toy Story" block numbers, with the date written underneath.

The first "Toy Story" movie was released in 1995 and was the first full feature film produced by Pixar. "Toy Story 2" followed in 1999 and "Toy Story 3" was released over a decade later in 2010.

JUNE 21 2019 pic.twitter.com/LiJhHNTOoo — Josh Cooley (@CooleyUrFaceOff) April 8, 2018

