With “Toy Story 4” hitting theaters soon an iconic movie character will be heading to Disney parks this summer.

Disney announced Bo Peep will be making special appearances at Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris, as well as parks in Asia.

“Toy Story 4” will be in theaters June 21.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.