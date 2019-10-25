Toys, sentimental items saved from Merritt Island house fire

A fire breaks out at a home on Merritt Island.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Toys and some other sentimental items were salvaged from a fire that heavily damaged a home in Merritt Island, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened early Friday morning on the 2600 block of Newfound Harbor Drive. No one inside the single-story home was injured.

Pictures show the home engulfed in bright orange flames. By the time it was extinguished, the home's front window, garage and roof were charred.

Photos also show firefighters carrying boxes labeled as toys and other sentimental items that managed to survive the flames.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.