Tractor rolls over man in Orange County

KCAL via CNN

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 60-year-old man suffered serious injuries when a tractor rolled onto him Friday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the accident happened on Lake Pickett Road.

The man was loading a tractor onto a flatbed truck at his house when, for an unknown reason, the tractor rolled back onto him.

He was trapped under the equipment until first responders were able to free him.

He was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries to his chest and legs.

