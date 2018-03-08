Tractor-trailer full of green beans catches fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - A tractor-trailer carrying green beans caught fire early Thursday morning on I-75 in Ocala.

Officials said at 5 a.m. the brakes of a northbound tractor-trailer caught fire. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found the big rig engulfed in flames.

Heat and fire coming from the rear axles burned through the trailer's left wall, causing the green beans to spill into the road.

Several fire engines arrived and crews used over 2,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

Officials determined the fire began at the rear wheel brakes on the trailer.

No injuries were reported.

