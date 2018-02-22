Tracy McGrady to be inducted into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tracy McGrady is heading to the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

McGrady, known by Magic fans as "T-Mac," will be the seventh nominee into the franchise's Hall of Fame.

The former Magic star's induction ceremony will take place on March 20 at the Amway Center. McGrady will also be honored that night at the Orlando Magic game against the Toronto Raptors.

"Home grown in Central Florida, T-Mac wowed us with his talent on a nightly basis, while making a compassionate contributions in the community," CEO Alex Martins said.

McGrady was a two-time NBA All Star with the Orlando Magic and still has the highest scoring average in Orlando Magic history.

McGrady currently works for the Orlando Magic organization as a special assistant to the CEO.

