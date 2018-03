VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Amtrak train fatally struck a pedestrian in Volusia County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the incident happened at about 4:35 p.m. at State Road 44 and Grand Avenue.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

