Train heading from New York to Miami clips truck in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Amtrak officials said a train heading from New York to Miami clipped a truck in Winter Park Monday.

The truck was adjacent to the track, according to Amtrak Officials.

Investigators said the incident happened around 1:33 p.m. in Winter Park.

At this time there are no reported injuries to the 239 customers on the train.

Amtrak investigators said crew members were not injured in the incident.

