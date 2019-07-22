Train heading from New York to Miami clips truck in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Amtrak officials said a train heading from New York to Miami clipped a truck in Winter Park Monday.
The truck was adjacent to the track, according to Amtrak Officials.
Investigators said the incident happened around 1:33 p.m. in Winter Park.
At this time there are no reported injuries to the 239 customers on the train.
Amtrak investigators said crew members were not injured in the incident.
