ORLANDO, Fla. - A CSX train hit a man Monday morning in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of South Orange Avenue and 4th Street at 10:56 a.m.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

No further details were immediately available.

