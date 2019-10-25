SunRail hits vehicle on Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A SunRail train hit a vehicle near downtown Orlando Thursday evening, officials said.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the tracks on Colonial Drive and Orange Avenue.

The incident delayed southbound train P335 by 20 minutes, SunRail officials said.

Photos from the scene showed a SunRail train stopped on the track and a white car with front-end damage nearby.

It's unknown if anyone was injured.

Authorities are investigating.

