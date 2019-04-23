Orlando airport wants travelers to arrive earlier for flights

Air passengers heading to their departure gates enter TSA precheck before going through security screening at Orlando International Airport Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers flying out of Orlando International Airport are being urged to arrive earlier for their flights to allow for extra time to go through TSA screening.

An airport spokeswoman said a combination of airport volume, travelers arriving late and a TSA requirement that any electronic larger than a cellphone be pulled out of bags prompted officials to issue a reminder to passengers on Tuesday.

Travelers are urged to arrive at their airline ticket counter no less than two hours before their scheduled departure time, effective immediately.

Passengers should also remember to dispose of liquids before entering the security screening lines and be prepared to place all electronics into bins for screening.

“Maintaining safety and security are always our priorities, however, we also have a major focus on customer service and convenience, which is why I feel it is necessary to inform our travelers to arrive early at Orlando International Airport,” says Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “Allowing extra time will better enable passengers to locate parking, process through their airlines and move through enhanced TSA security screening with the least amount of stress.”



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.