Tree takes out power lines in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A toppled tree took out power lines as it came crashing down in downtown Orlando on Wednesday.

This is causing problems in the area of Amelia Street and Broadway Avenue.

Earlier in the day a large tree fell on train tracks in Kissimmee.

This happened during rush hour near East Magnolia Street.

Crews cleared the scene and SunRail officials said trains have resumed service.

Tornado warnings were in effect for about 20 minutes in Orange and Osceola counties earlier in the day.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.