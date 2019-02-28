WATCH News 6 Now: Victoria's Secret closing dozens of stores; what's coming to Netflix in March

A shopper carries a Victoria's Secret bag as she walks along Market Street July 29, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Major auto recall

Kia and Hyundai have recalled more than 500,000 vehicles as the risk of fires igniting spreads. See the makes and models added to the list.

Victoria's Secret closures

More than 50 Victoria's Secret stores will close as struggles continue for the company. Find out what it's blaming for its decline in sales and what it could mean for the brand's future.

Marijuana in Florida

Lawmakers have filed legislation that would legalize marijuana in Florida. Learn more about the bills and how it would all work.

Gang activity

Orlando police and other agencies announced the results of an investigation into a group of gangs accused of committing dozens of crimes in the Central Florida region. See what the investigation revealed and what authorities expect as it continues.

New on Netflix

As we close the door on February, we can welcome the month of March and all the Netflix goodies it will bring along with it. Get the full list of what's coming to the streaming service this month.

'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' eats

Fans of the "Star Wars" series and foodies alike can get excited over the yummy details just released about what's coming to Disney. Get the "deets" on all the eats that will be available at the "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" attraction when it opens.

Beautiful weekend ahead

If you've liked Thursday's weather, you'll be thrilled about this weekend's forecast. See how warm temperatures will get and when you can expect rain chances to increase.

