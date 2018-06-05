Live now: Baldwin Park standoff, local Miss America reacts, surviving blazing heat

Miss Texas 2017 Margana Wood participates in Swimsuit challenge during the 2018 Miss America Competition Show at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 10, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark…

Baldwin Park standoff

A standoff is underway after at least one suspect was barricaded in a house in Baldwin Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Miss America changes

Major changes to the world-famous Miss America competition were announced Tuesday, including the decision to eliminate the swimsuit portion of the contest. Read the other changes and find out why they were put into place. And watch News 6 to hear what former Miss America Ericka Dunlap, who attended UCF, thinks about the change.

Surviving the heat

Get your full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges, and learn tips about the best way to deal with the heat in Central Florida.

Watch News 6 news in the video player above.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.