WATCH News 6 Now: Costly fight against red tide; latest on Hurricane Lane

Evidence of a large-scale fish kill on Lido Beach following a bloom of Florida red tide off Sarasota, Florida. Photo taken September 26, 2016.

The fight against the effects of red tide is getting even more expensive. Find out how much is being spent to battle the bloom and get the latest on Hurricane Lane in the Pacific.

Gun at school

A student was arrested Wednesday after he brought a gun to West Port High School in his backpack, according to Ocala police. See how the school responded and what charges the boy is facing.

Heartwarming tribute

A 10-year-old violin prodigy from Apopka paid tribute to Aretha Franklin with her own rendition of “A Natural Woman,” and you HAVE to hear it. Watch the full video and try not to get choked up as she honors the Queen of Soul.

Selfies in space

Want to go to space, but you're too busy? NASA's new app can get you there in seconds. Find out how you can make your way to space and take a selfie to prove it.

Lightning explosion

A lightning strike ruptured an in-ground gas tank Tuesday night, causing an explosion at a Deltona gas station, according to deputies. See the damage it caused and find out how long repairs are expected to take.

Both feet on the handles

We shouldn't have to tell you this, but driving a motorcycle down a busy interstate with your feet is dangerous. One Florida man tried it and, of course, there's video of it. Watch the insane ride that's making its way around social media.

Fight against red tide

Florida continues to fight the devastating effects of red tide bloom in its waters, and it's getting costly. An additional $3 million in grant funding is being allocated to communities along the state's Gulf Coast that have been affected by the phenomenon. Learn more about red tide and how you can help protect the state's waters.

Hurricane Lane

Hawaii is bracing for the devastating effects a major Category 4 storm could bring the islands as early as Wednesday night. Find out when and where Hurricane Lane is likely to make landfall and what islanders can expect.

More storms

While there is major activity in the Pacific, the Atlantic is still rather quiet -- for now. That doesn't mean you can expect dry weather in Central Florida anytime soon. Get the full forecast and see how long you can expect storms to stick around.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.